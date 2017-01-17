The forecast for the Valley and Sierra for coming days: Cold and wet
Cold winter storms are going to rule the weather into next week, with the first system arriving in Fresno County Wednesday afternoon. The bulk of rain was expected to fall in Fresno late Wednesday afternoon into the evening before turning to showers overnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|21 hr
|Thank You God
|44
|DJ Trump Drenches Central Valley in Rain
|Wed
|Robert Bag Chiller
|2
|Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Nov. 18
|Wed
|Paul Reilly
|2
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Wed
|Frank Adilpa
|2
|Ness
|Wed
|Cabot Faber
|9
|the view
|Wed
|Acost Us
|2
|Review: TRI Minh DO MD (Sep '13)
|Jan 15
|Casee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC