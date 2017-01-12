Suspicious trailer fire burns proposed home for child molester
A fire burned down a single-wide trailer home in Squaw Valley east of Fresno where sex offender Jeffrey Snyder was to be housed. Children were being sent home from Orange Center Elementary School after a gas line ruptured Wednesday, January 11, 2017.
