Suspect arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit through Fresno

Fresno County sheriff's deputies arrested a man on suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges after a Fresno police helicopter tracked him on a chase through a wide area of Fresno Saturday night before deputies caught up with him. Sgt. Larry Hustedde, supervisor of the police department's air support, said the suspect, 31-year-old George Hernandez, was driving a 1997 Honda Civic that was reported stolen out of Selma when he led deputies on a chase from Marks and Alamos avenues.

