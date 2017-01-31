Superintendent Hanson reacts to Fresno Unified board vote to terminate him

Listen to Fresno Unified Superintendent Michael Hanson's reaction after the Fresno Unified School Board announced its decision Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, to buy out his contract and terminate his employment effective Feb. 1. Additional reaction from Bob Nelson, who was named acting superintendent, and board member Christopher De La Cerda. Alexi McLaughlan talks about the love she feels for her husband, who she lost last month to a stroke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.