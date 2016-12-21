Stop of car with no front license plate leads to arrest of felon with gun
A felon in possession of a Glock pistol was arrested by Fresno police Monday night after the car he was stopped while driving a car with no front license plate, police reported. Sgt. Ted Kazarian said the traffic stop took place in the 800 block of West Hawes Avenue, near Chandler Airport.
