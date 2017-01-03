Steve Davis of Barrett-Jackson Auctio...

Steve Davis of Barrett-Jackson Auctioning Personal Boss 302

If you've watched even just a few minutes of Barrett-Jackson's famous auctions on television you've met Steve Davis, the amiable smiling man in sunglasses seen center stage during the event. Steve is the president of Barrett-Jackson and much more than that, a huge Ford and Shelby enthusiast having owned his own shop in California and in 1979 he started buying/selling/restoring/collecting all things Mustang, which ultimately led him to Barrett-Jackson as a consignor and where he became known for his Mustangs and Shelbys that he sold at Barrett-Jackson every year.

