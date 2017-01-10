Shots fired call leads to gang members, stolen trailers and meth in central Fresno
Two gang members were arrested Thursday after a shots fired call led detectives to a central Fresno home where they found two stolen trailers and drugs, said the Fresno Police Department. The department's Shotspotter technology led Detectives Chris Ramos and Nelly Mendoza-Gonzalez to 401 N. Thesta St., where they brought a parole agent along to perform a compliance check on George Ramos, 40, a Bulldog gang member who lives there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|18 hr
|Mike Dogg
|65
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Wed
|Thank You God
|41
|Review: iPull-u-Pull Auto Parts
|Jan 2
|daveymcdaniel
|1
|Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15)
|Dec 27
|Jaime garcia
|4
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Dec 27
|Joe Cimen
|1
|Ness
|Dec 25
|Her
|7
|Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds
|Dec 25
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC