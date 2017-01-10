Shots fired call leads to gang member...

Shots fired call leads to gang members, stolen trailers and meth in central Fresno

Two gang members were arrested Thursday after a shots fired call led detectives to a central Fresno home where they found two stolen trailers and drugs, said the Fresno Police Department. The department's Shotspotter technology led Detectives Chris Ramos and Nelly Mendoza-Gonzalez to 401 N. Thesta St., where they brought a parole agent along to perform a compliance check on George Ramos, 40, a Bulldog gang member who lives there.

