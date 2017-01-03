Sheriff: Naked man arrested after breaking into a home, cooking meal, drinking bottle of wine

A naked homeless man who allegedly broke into a home west of Fresno, cooked a meal and drank a bottle of wine was arrested by Fresno County sheriff's deputies after he was bitten by a sheriff's dog, spokesman Tony Botti said. The break-in was discovered about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, when deputies went to the home in the 9500 block of West Whitesbridge Avenue.

