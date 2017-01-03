Sheriff: Naked man arrested after bre...

Sheriff: Naked man arrested after breaking into a home, cooking meal, drinking bottle of wine

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

A naked homeless man who allegedly broke into a home west of Fresno, cooked a meal and drank a bottle of wine was arrested by Fresno County sheriff's deputies after he was bitten by a sheriff's dog, spokesman Tony Botti said. The break-in was discovered about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, when deputies went to the home in the 9500 block of West Whitesbridge Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Sun Thank You God 43
Dog Pound Gang (Aug '07) Sun NorthSideStayWinning 163
The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10) Jan 5 Mike Dogg 65
Review: iPull-u-Pull Auto Parts Jan 2 daveymcdaniel 1
Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15) Dec 27 Jaime garcia 4
Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear Dec 27 Joe Cimen 1
Ness Dec 25 Her 7
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Fresno County was issued at January 09 at 8:54PM PST

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,014 • Total comments across all topics: 277,770,520

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC