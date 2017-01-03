Search underway for alleged Oakhurst ...

Search underway for alleged Oakhurst bank robbers

12 hrs ago

The Madera County Sheriff's Office is looking for two male suspects who allegedly robbed the Central Valley Community Bank in Oakhurst Friday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 675-7770.

