Pota s legal in California. So why ar...

Pota s legal in California. So why are people still getting busted in Yosemite?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Think pot is now legal in California? Try telling that to the National Park Service rangers ready to bust people caught with marijuana in Yosemite, Redwood, Death Valley and other federal lands across the state. The federal government says it's not backing off on citing people who are caught with marijuana in California's national parks, monuments, recreational areas and other federal lands regardless of the landslide vote that legalized recreational marijuana in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Sun Thank You God 43
Dog Pound Gang (Aug '07) Sun NorthSideStayWinning 163
The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10) Jan 5 Mike Dogg 65
Review: iPull-u-Pull Auto Parts Jan 2 daveymcdaniel 1
Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15) Dec 27 Jaime garcia 4
Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear Dec 27 Joe Cimen 1
Ness Dec 25 Her 7
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Fresno County was issued at January 10 at 5:04AM PST

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,753 • Total comments across all topics: 277,773,547

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC