Police: Bandit holds knife to throat of credit union employee in botched robbery
A man identified as Jesse Flores, 32, sits in a squad car after police reported he tried to hold a credit union employee hostage with a knife to her throat Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. A bandit attempting to rob a credit union Tuesday morning was taken into custody after he briefly held an employee hostage with a knife to her throat in northwest Fresno, police reported.
