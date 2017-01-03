Police arrest intoxicated man reporte...

Police arrest intoxicated man reportedly firing handgun in air in SW Fresno

A spokesman identified the man as Timothy Dennis 26. The department's ShotSpotter system reported that two gunshots were fired in the 2100 block of South Ivy Avenue about 1:47 a.m. While officers were enroute, an alert of another gunshot was reported in the same area. Officers contacted Dennis, and noticed an ammunition magazine in his front pocket and the the outline of a semi-automatic pistol in another pocket.

