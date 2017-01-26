Plan adds 950 miles of bike routes to Fresno, but council puts off vote

Jose Contreras, center, and his son Eduardo Contreras, 12, right, ride their bikes along Ventura Avenue during CenCalVia, a first-time event for Fresno held last October. The Fresno County Bicycle Coalition received funding from the Central California Community Foundation for the Open Street event, which closed down Ventura Avenue for a mile to allow bicycling, walking, games and socializing for the community.

