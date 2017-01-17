Oxnard Ranked Fifth Worst City for Jobs
If you live in Ventura County and have found it difficult to secure a job in Oxnard, here may be the reason why. Other cities ranked as the worst for jobs include Rochester, NY; Tallahasse, FL; Cleveland, OH; Wocester, MA; Buffalo, NY; Newark, NJ; Bakersfield, CA; Fresno, CA; and Detroit, MI in last place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|4 hr
|lightningbolt
|46
|Ness
|Sat
|Fun times
|11
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Fri
|Big max
|66
|DJ Trump Drenches Central Valley in Rain
|Jan 18
|Robert Bag Chiller
|2
|Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Nov. 18
|Jan 18
|Paul Reilly
|2
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Jan 18
|Frank Adilpa
|2
|the view
|Jan 18
|Acost Us
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC