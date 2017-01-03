Organist Ken Cowan gives us a hit par...

Organist Ken Cowan gives us a hit parade all the way back to 1596

There might not have been Billboard charts back in the late 16th Century, but we still know about popular music of the era. One of the biggest "hits" in 1596 was John Dowland's Pavana Lachrymae, originally an instrumental work, which the composer later set in several different forms, including with lyrics in a song titled "Flow My Tears."

