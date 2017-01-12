One injured as plane crash-lands in western Fresno County
One person was injured when the plane they were flying was forced to crash land on a private airstrip in western Fresno County Friday afternoon. At 4:09 p.m. the plane made it to the airstrip at Oakland and Sonoma avenues, near Harris Farms, about 40 miles southwest of Fresno.
