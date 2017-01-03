Oakhurst teen succumbs to injuries af...

Oakhurst teen succumbs to injuries after crash into China Creek

Yesterday Read more: The Fresno Bee

Officials with California Highway Patrol confirmed Sunday morning that a 16-year-old girl pulled out of an SUV submerged in China Creek after she lost control on Road 426 near Road 425b late Saturday night has died from her injuries. The girl and her 17-year-old sister, both from Oakhurst, were traveling eastbound on Road 426 around 10:50 p.m. Saturday when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons.

