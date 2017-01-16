Not My President - Fresno Event

1 hr ago Read more: Indybay.org

Friday, January 20, 6:00 - 9:00 pm Fresno Brown Berets host "Rise Up Fresno: #NotMyPresident"to provide Central Valley residents an opportunity to participate in the spirit of the worldwide General Strike without having to travel. It will feature an open mic where members of the community can share their poetry, spoken word, songs, dances, puppetry, theatrical presentations, and other forms of creative expression.

