MultiMedical Systems expands in Fresno
MultiMedical Systems , a medical equipment maintenance and repair business in Fresno, is expanding rapidly since merging last year with the Innovative Institute , a collaborative of health systems. MultiMedical, established in 1996, has doubled its office space on Golden State Boulevard, near Tac-Ops Laser Tag, in northwest Fresno.
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|8 hr
|Big max
|66
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|11 hr
|Thank You God
|45
|Ness
|20 hr
|rudy
|10
|DJ Trump Drenches Central Valley in Rain
|Jan 18
|Robert Bag Chiller
|2
|Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Nov. 18
|Jan 18
|Paul Reilly
|2
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Jan 18
|Frank Adilpa
|2
|the view
|Jan 18
|Acost Us
|2
