MultiMedical Systems expands in Fresno

MultiMedical Systems , a medical equipment maintenance and repair business in Fresno, is expanding rapidly since merging last year with the Innovative Institute , a collaborative of health systems. MultiMedical, established in 1996, has doubled its office space on Golden State Boulevard, near Tac-Ops Laser Tag, in northwest Fresno.

