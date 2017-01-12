Move that big RV: Fresno toughens street parking ordinance
Woe to the owners of those big RVs parked on a Fresno street for days because there's no room in the driveway. The Fresno City Council gave final approval Thursday to an ordinance that limits to 24 hours a week how long a recreational vehicle longer than 18 feet can be parked on any city street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ness
|4 hr
|Chico
|8
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|Wed
|Who
|1
|Citizens Of Clovis Please Read
|Wed
|Tipster
|1
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Jan 8
|Thank You God
|43
|Dog Pound Gang (Aug '07)
|Jan 8
|NorthSideStayWinning
|163
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 5
|Mike Dogg
|65
|Review: iPull-u-Pull Auto Parts
|Jan 2
|daveymcdaniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC