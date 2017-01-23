Motorcyclist who rode stolen Harley t...

Motorcyclist who rode stolen Harley to college arrested on campus, Fresno police say

A man who rode a stolen Harley-Davidson motorcycle to school at Fresno City College was arrested by detectives on campus Monday, police reported. Sgt. Doug Goertzen of the Career Criminal Auto Theft Team said the motorcycle was seen at the school shortly before noon.

