Mother sues Fresno school district, claiming her disabled daughter was fed bleach

The mother of a Fresno special-education student who claims her daughter was given a bleach solution through her feeding tube is suing the school district for negligence and emotional distress. The Fresno Bee reported Tuesday that, according to court documents filed last week, a 10-year-old student at Addicott Elementary was administered bleach through her feeding tube in September, leading to permanent damage to her trachea, esophagus, stomach and lungs.

