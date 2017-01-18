Mother sues Fresno school district, c...

Mother sues Fresno school district, claiming her disabled daughter was fed bleach

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The mother of a Fresno special-education student who claims her daughter was given a bleach solution through her feeding tube is suing the school district for negligence and emotional distress. The Fresno Bee reported Tuesday that, according to court documents filed last week, a 10-year-old student at Addicott Elementary was administered bleach through her feeding tube in September, leading to permanent damage to her trachea, esophagus, stomach and lungs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) 2 hr Thank You God 44
DJ Trump Drenches Central Valley in Rain 15 hr Robert Bag Chiller 2
News Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Nov. 18 17 hr Paul Reilly 2
Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear 17 hr Frank Adilpa 2
Ness 17 hr Cabot Faber 9
the view 17 hr Acost Us 2
Review: TRI Minh DO MD (Sep '13) Jan 15 Casee 4
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Fresno County was issued at January 18 at 4:49PM PST

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,452 • Total comments across all topics: 278,034,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC