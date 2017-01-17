Montana beekeeper stung by beehive thieves in California
Lloyd Cunniff tells the Great Falls Tribune it appeared the thieves used semitrailers to steal about 190,000 bees between Monday night and Tuesday morning in Yuba City, California. He said he was storing the bees on a fellow beekeeper's property before moving them to Fresno, where he had a contract to pollinate almond trees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Wed
|Thank You God
|44
|DJ Trump Drenches Central Valley in Rain
|Wed
|Robert Bag Chiller
|2
|Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Nov. 18
|Wed
|Paul Reilly
|2
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Wed
|Frank Adilpa
|2
|Ness
|Wed
|Cabot Faber
|9
|the view
|Wed
|Acost Us
|2
|Review: TRI Minh DO MD (Sep '13)
|Jan 15
|Casee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC