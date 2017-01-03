Merced River rising close to flood le...

Merced River rising close to flood levels in Yosemite Valley

Jamie Richards, of Yosemite National Park, updates the level of the Merced River at Swinging Bridge in Yosemite Valley, on Sunday, Jan. 8. The river is expected to crest at 12 feet at 10 p.m. Sunday night due to a powerful storm that hit the park this weekend. Highway 41 remained closed on Saturday, January 7, 2017, and probably won't reopen this weekend because of a large mudslide that covered the highway Friday evening about six miles east of Morro Bay, a Caltrans official said Saturday.

