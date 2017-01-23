Meet Mr. Scratch-and-Win: $1 million prize follows $100,000 and a couple $1,000 tickets
Geston, 71, is a regular customer for California Lottery Scratcher tickets at his neighborhood Get 'n' Go convenience store at the corner of Tulare and Peach avenues in southeast Fresno. Three years ago, he hit a $5 ticket for a $100,000 jackpot.
