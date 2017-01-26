Mattress recycling program keeps 1 mi...

Mattress recycling program keeps 1 million mattresses out of landfills

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

The Mattress Recycling Council's Bye Bye Mattress Program, which has collection sites across three states, has recycled its 1 millionth mattress, including 1,229 that were illegally dumped and then recycled through its recycler in Fresno, council spokeswoman Lauren Searl Kannry said. Since its inception in 2015, the program has also diverted nearly 25,000 tons of materials from landfills and has created entry-level jobs in transportation, logistics, deconstruction and administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fitness Evolution Dirt Trainer 11 hr Meme 1
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) 12 hr ACLU 78
News When will soggy California drop water restricti... Wed Dr Guru 1
john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14) Jan 23 Been there 83
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Jan 22 lightningbolt 46
Ness Jan 21 Fun times 11
The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10) Jan 20 Big max 66
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,710 • Total comments across all topics: 278,306,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC