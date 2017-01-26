Mattress recycling program keeps 1 million mattresses out of landfills
The Mattress Recycling Council's Bye Bye Mattress Program, which has collection sites across three states, has recycled its 1 millionth mattress, including 1,229 that were illegally dumped and then recycled through its recycler in Fresno, council spokeswoman Lauren Searl Kannry said. Since its inception in 2015, the program has also diverted nearly 25,000 tons of materials from landfills and has created entry-level jobs in transportation, logistics, deconstruction and administration.
