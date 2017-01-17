Marjaree Mason Center begins trainings with author of a Modern Racisma

A series of trainings about topics such as domestic violence, cultural awareness and healthy relationships will start late February, organized by the Marjaree Mason Center of Fresno, which provides shelter for domestic abuse victims and helps connect them with support services. The first training, "Enhancing Culturally Responsive Care," featuring Valerie Batts, author of "Modern Racism: New Melody for the Same Old Tune," will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 24 at New Covenant Community Church in Fresno.

