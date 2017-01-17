Marjaree Mason Center begins trainings with author of a Modern Racisma
A series of trainings about topics such as domestic violence, cultural awareness and healthy relationships will start late February, organized by the Marjaree Mason Center of Fresno, which provides shelter for domestic abuse victims and helps connect them with support services. The first training, "Enhancing Culturally Responsive Care," featuring Valerie Batts, author of "Modern Racism: New Melody for the Same Old Tune," will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 24 at New Covenant Community Church in Fresno.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the view
|2 hr
|not enjoyable
|1
|Review: TRI Minh DO MD (Sep '13)
|Sun
|Casee
|4
|Ness
|Jan 12
|Chico
|8
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|Jan 11
|Who
|1
|Citizens Of Clovis Please Read
|Jan 11
|Tipster
|1
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Jan 8
|Thank You God
|43
|Dog Pound Gang (Aug '07)
|Jan 8
|NorthSideStayWinning
|163
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC