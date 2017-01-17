Man surprises burglar in SE Fresno, holds him at gunpoint for police
A man relaxing at home in southeast Fresno surprised a burglar in his detached garage and held him at gunpoint until police arrived Thursday afternoon, police reported. The incident took place in the 3800 block of East Platt Avenue, where the homeowner heard the alarm sound in the garage, Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Wed
|Thank You God
|44
|DJ Trump Drenches Central Valley in Rain
|Wed
|Robert Bag Chiller
|2
|Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Nov. 18
|Wed
|Paul Reilly
|2
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Wed
|Frank Adilpa
|2
|Ness
|Wed
|Cabot Faber
|9
|the view
|Wed
|Acost Us
|2
|Review: TRI Minh DO MD (Sep '13)
|Jan 15
|Casee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC