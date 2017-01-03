Man shot through his door at Parkway Drive motel
A man was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon at a Parkway Drive motel west of Highway 99, Fresno police said. Lt. Stephen Viveros said the shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. at the Sierra Inn, across Highway 99 from Roeding Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Thu
|Mike Dogg
|65
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Jan 4
|Thank You God
|41
|Review: iPull-u-Pull Auto Parts
|Jan 2
|daveymcdaniel
|1
|Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15)
|Dec 27
|Jaime garcia
|4
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Dec 27
|Joe Cimen
|1
|Ness
|Dec 25
|Her
|7
|Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds
|Dec 25
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC