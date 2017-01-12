Man gets prison for killing four in d...

Man gets prison for killing four in drunken crash. a You are a murderer,a tearful judge says

Rien Ban was sentenced to 60 years in prison for killing four people in a DUI crashed on Highway 180 near Mendota on June 22, 2014. A judge fought back tears as he sentenced a Fresno man to 60 years to life in prison for killing four people in a drunken head-on collision on Highway 180.

