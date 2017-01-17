Looking for America, in Fresno a " Switchfoot, Relient K return to the road
If Switchfoot is out there looking for America, it might as well start in Fresno. The San Diego alternative rock band stops Saturday at the Warnors Theatre for the first concert of a 21-city tour that runs through February.
Read more at The Fresno Bee.
