Longtime Merced County Supervisor inj...

Longtime Merced County Supervisor injured in early morning structure fire

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Longtime Merced County Supervisor Deidre Kelsey was injured in a fire at her home in Snelling, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. According to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, battalion chief Mark Pimentel, Kelsey reported the fire in person at the Snelling fire station at about 4 a.m..

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15) Dec 27 Jaime garcia 4
Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear Dec 27 Joe Cimen 1
Ness Dec 25 Her 7
News Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds Dec 25 Rainbow Kid 1
Don't use coyote express llc druggie owned and ... Dec 24 Assbeating 1
News Birth of Jesus and Prophet Muhammad celebrated ... Dec 18 SEX MANIAC MOHAMAD 12
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Dec 15 Thank You God 40
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,735 • Total comments across all topics: 277,528,237

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC