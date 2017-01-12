Legionnairesa disease diagnosed in Fr...

Legionnairesa disease diagnosed in Fresno nursing home patient

15 hrs ago

Fresno County's health officer alerted hospitals and nursing homes three months ago that cases of Legionnaires' disease have been increasing in the county and nationwide - and three weeks ago a resident of a northeast Fresno nursing home was diagnosed with the respiratory disease. Fresno County health officials confirmed Thursday that Legionnaires' disease had been diagnosed in a resident at Horizon Health & Subacute Center .

