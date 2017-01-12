Legionnairesa disease diagnosed in Fresno nursing home patient
Fresno County's health officer alerted hospitals and nursing homes three months ago that cases of Legionnaires' disease have been increasing in the county and nationwide - and three weeks ago a resident of a northeast Fresno nursing home was diagnosed with the respiratory disease. Fresno County health officials confirmed Thursday that Legionnaires' disease had been diagnosed in a resident at Horizon Health & Subacute Center .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ness
|Jan 12
|Chico
|8
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|Jan 11
|Who
|1
|Citizens Of Clovis Please Read
|Jan 11
|Tipster
|1
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Jan 8
|Thank You God
|43
|Dog Pound Gang (Aug '07)
|Jan 8
|NorthSideStayWinning
|163
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 5
|Mike Dogg
|65
|Review: iPull-u-Pull Auto Parts
|Jan 2
|daveymcdaniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC