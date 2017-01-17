Lathrop neighbors fear organic waste facility expansion
But a Fresno-based company's plans to expand its organic waste disposal facility located in the area could destroy the quality of life they've come to enjoy, residents claim. Harvest Power has proposed to expand its green composting facility at 916 Frewert Road from its current 20-acre footprint to 40 acres, and to increase its annual tonnage of processed waste from 156,000 tons to 182,000 tons.
