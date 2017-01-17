KVPT launches channel aimed at youngs...

KVPT launches channel aimed at youngsters; Rodriguez leaves CBS47

ValleyPBS is making some changes including the launch of a new 24/7 children's service, PBS Kids . It will air on KVPT Channel 18.2. The effort is ValleyPBS's latest initiative to support early learning in the community through a live web stream.

