KVPT launches channel aimed at youngsters; Rodriguez leaves CBS47
ValleyPBS is making some changes including the launch of a new 24/7 children's service, PBS Kids . It will air on KVPT Channel 18.2. The effort is ValleyPBS's latest initiative to support early learning in the community through a live web stream.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Wed
|Thank You God
|44
|DJ Trump Drenches Central Valley in Rain
|Wed
|Robert Bag Chiller
|2
|Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Nov. 18
|Wed
|Paul Reilly
|2
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Wed
|Frank Adilpa
|2
|Ness
|Wed
|Cabot Faber
|9
|the view
|Wed
|Acost Us
|2
|Review: TRI Minh DO MD (Sep '13)
|Jan 15
|Casee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC