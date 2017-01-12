Kaiser Permanente Fresno employees sp...

Kaiser Permanente Fresno employees spend holiday volunteering

Kaiser Permanante Fresno employees will spend their Martin Luther King Jr. holiday beautifying Stone Soup Fresno, a nonprofit organization that reaches out to Southeast Asian refugee families. About 80 employees will spend Monday painting, cleaning, organizing and landscaping the grounds of Stone Soup Fresno, located at 1345 E. Bulldog Lane, #4 in Fresno, said Kerri Leedy, a spokeswoman for Kaiser Permanente Fresno.

