K-Jewel returns to Fresno radio, new hot adult contemporary format launches

One Putt Broadcasting launched "99.3 NOW FM" with a format that is Hot Adult Contemporary and features Miggy in the Morning, DJ Jess handling afternoons and Nicole Giordano from 7-Midnight. Working on "Broken at Love" includes actress Kiirstin Marilyn, love interest Dominic Scaglione Jr, Karolina Sivas, Director of Photography Karolina Tyszkowska, sound guy Jacopo Messina and production assistant Jonathan Rentler.

