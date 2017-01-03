Judge: Mentally ill man will stand trial for shooting his sleeping brother
A mentally ill Fresno man will stand trial for killing his older brother inside the family's home nearly two years ago, a judge ruled Wednesday in Fresno County Superior Court. Judge Arlan Harrell ordered Jose Luis Cerna Manzo, 23, to face a murder charge for the Feb. 8, 2015, killing of his 29-year-old brother, Jesus Cerna Manzo, who was shot in the head at close range with a .410 shotgun shell.
