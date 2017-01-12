Joseph Audelo Newest Board Member at Maritime Museum
Joseph Audelo has been named a board member at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. He has served on the Maritime Museum's Planned Giving Committee.
Read more at Noozhawk.
