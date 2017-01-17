Jobless rate in Fresno County drops t...

Jobless rate in Fresno County drops to level not seen since 2007

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Fresno County's annual average unemployment rate dipped below 10 percent last year - the first time it's been in single digits since 2007. The preliminary estimate is based on figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department for December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10) 34 min Big max 66
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) 4 hr Thank You God 45
Ness 12 hr rudy 10
DJ Trump Drenches Central Valley in Rain Jan 18 Robert Bag Chiller 2
News Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Nov. 18 Jan 18 Paul Reilly 2
Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear Jan 18 Frank Adilpa 2
the view Jan 18 Acost Us 2
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,861 • Total comments across all topics: 278,103,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC