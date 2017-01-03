Jazz band and cheerleaders help welcome new Fresno mayor, council members

With all the appropriate pomp and ceremony - including a jazz band and cheerleaders - Fresno City Hall said goodbye to a former mayor and City Council members and greeted a new administration Thursday. Incoming District 6 Councilman Garry Bredefeld, who officially took his oath of office on Tuesday, reprised his swearing-in, and oaths were also administered to second-term council members Steve Brandau and Paul Caprioglio.

