Jazz band and cheerleaders help welcome new Fresno mayor, council members
With all the appropriate pomp and ceremony - including a jazz band and cheerleaders - Fresno City Hall said goodbye to a former mayor and City Council members and greeted a new administration Thursday. Incoming District 6 Councilman Garry Bredefeld, who officially took his oath of office on Tuesday, reprised his swearing-in, and oaths were also administered to second-term council members Steve Brandau and Paul Caprioglio.
