Hundreds protest at Fresno airport against Trumpa s immigrant ban

Hundreds protest at Fresno airport against Trump's immigrant ban

Read more: The Fresno Bee

Mark McAfee of Organic Pastures shouts out in support of hundreds of people protesting at Fresno Yosemite International Airport Sunday evening in Fresno. Hundreds of protesters at Fresno Yosemite International Airport joined thousands of others across the nation Sunday to protest President Donald Trump's immigration order.

