Hundreds march to Fresno Yosemite International Aiport to protest Trump

Rebecca Peerson, bottom left, shouts out to the crowd as hundreds of people protest at Fresno Yosemite International Airport Sunday evening in Fresno. Kelly Caplan, far left, joins protesters unfurling a banner as they gather in front of Fresno Yosemite International Airport Sunday evening Jan. 29, 2017 in Fresno.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.