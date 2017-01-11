Humane officers seek animal cruelty suspect after emaciated pit bulls found in Fresno lot
Humane Officers are searching for an animal cruelty suspect after finding two emaciated pit bulls in an empty lot near Olive and Maple avenues. The officers also found the remains of three other dogs.
