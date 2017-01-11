Humane officers seek animal cruelty s...

Humane officers seek animal cruelty suspect after emaciated pit bulls found in Fresno lot

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Humane Officers are searching for an animal cruelty suspect after finding two emaciated pit bulls in an empty lot near Olive and Maple avenues. The officers also found the remains of three other dogs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim... 19 hr Who 1
Citizens Of Clovis Please Read 22 hr Tipster 1
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Jan 8 Thank You God 43
Dog Pound Gang (Aug '07) Jan 8 NorthSideStayWinning 163
The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10) Jan 5 Mike Dogg 65
Review: iPull-u-Pull Auto Parts Jan 2 daveymcdaniel 1
Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15) Dec 27 Jaime garcia 4
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Fresno County was issued at January 11 at 11:22PM PST

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,617 • Total comments across all topics: 277,831,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC