Hotel California residents move out a...

Hotel California residents move out after city shuts it down for unsafe conditions

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Antoinette CastaA eda loads up her property Jan. 8, 2017 to move from Hotel California. City officials shut down the motel, near Roeding Park, because of unsafe conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim... 6 hr Who 1
Citizens Of Clovis Please Read 10 hr Tipster 1
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Sun Thank You God 43
Dog Pound Gang (Aug '07) Jan 8 NorthSideStayWinning 163
The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10) Jan 5 Mike Dogg 65
Review: iPull-u-Pull Auto Parts Jan 2 daveymcdaniel 1
Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15) Dec 27 Jaime garcia 4
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Fresno County was issued at January 11 at 1:51PM PST

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,406 • Total comments across all topics: 277,814,421

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC