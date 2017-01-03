Homebuying on the mind? Learn the process at free Fresno workshop
People thinking about buying a house but don't know where to start are encouraged to attend the daylong event. Real estate and mortgage professionals will be on hand to talk about credit assistance, loan program help, home inspections, homeowners insurance, title services and more.
