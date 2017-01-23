Hold tight Fresno, Steak na Shake is coming, but not yet
Oh, Fresno, I know you're desperate for the city's first Steak 'n Shake to open, but you have to sit tight for a few more a few weeks. The restaurant on Kings Canyon Road in front of the Walmart Supercenter near Peach Avenue looks done from the outside, but it's not.
