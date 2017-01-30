Head of foster family agency found not guilty for failing to report child abuse
The director of a foster family agency was acquitted Monday by a Fresno County Superior Court jury on a misdemeanor charge of failing to report child abuse. Michael John Tucibat, director of Spectrum Children's Services of Fresno, was charged with failing to carry out his duties as a mandated reporter of suspected child abuse.
