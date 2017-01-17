Hazmat teams containing spill in central Fresno
Two hazardous materials teams, the fire department and police were called out to investigate a strange opaque substance found in a storm drain in Fresno on Sunday. A call came in from a man around 11 a.m. Sunday about the whitish-blue matter in a puddle outside a drain on Wishon and Cambridge avenues, said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Lawrence French.
