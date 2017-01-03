Harlem Globetrotter visits children at Betty Rodriguez Regional Library
Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes made a visit to the Betty Rodriguez Regional Library in Fresno, California on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, bringing his renowned basketball skills, but more importantly, bringing a positive message about life and the importance of reading. Popular ArtHop venue the Arthouse, which occupies a 1920s industrial sector warehouse, will close its doors at the end of January as fallout from Oakland's Ghost Ship fire continues to affect Fresno art and gallery spaces.
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|32 min
|Mike Dogg
|65
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Wed
|Thank You God
|41
|Review: iPull-u-Pull Auto Parts
|Jan 2
|daveymcdaniel
|1
|Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15)
|Dec 27
|Jaime garcia
|4
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Dec 27
|Joe Cimen
|1
|Ness
|Dec 25
|Her
|7
|Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds
|Dec 25
|Rainbow Kid
|1
