Harlem Globetrotter visits children a...

Harlem Globetrotter visits children at Betty Rodriguez Regional Library

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes made a visit to the Betty Rodriguez Regional Library in Fresno, California on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, bringing his renowned basketball skills, but more importantly, bringing a positive message about life and the importance of reading. Popular ArtHop venue the Arthouse, which occupies a 1920s industrial sector warehouse, will close its doors at the end of January as fallout from Oakland's Ghost Ship fire continues to affect Fresno art and gallery spaces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10) 32 min Mike Dogg 65
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Wed Thank You God 41
Review: iPull-u-Pull Auto Parts Jan 2 daveymcdaniel 1
Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15) Dec 27 Jaime garcia 4
Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear Dec 27 Joe Cimen 1
Ness Dec 25 Her 7
News Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds Dec 25 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fresno County was issued at January 06 at 12:00AM PST

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Toyota
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Syria
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,484 • Total comments across all topics: 277,637,525

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC